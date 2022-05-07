Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($73.68) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($70.53) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($68.42) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock remained flat at $$11.11 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

