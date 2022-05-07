Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €64.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($67.58) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of BOSS opened at €50.20 ($52.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.23. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($63.14).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

