Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cameron Durrant acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,059,500 shares of company stock worth $3,140,310. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Humanigen by 13.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Humanigen by 44.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humanigen by 8.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Humanigen by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

