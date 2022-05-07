Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $33.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday.

HRNNF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

