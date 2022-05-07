Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$34.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.34. The company has a market cap of C$20.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.09.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.88.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

