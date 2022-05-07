Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Shares of TSE H opened at C$34.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.34. The company has a market cap of C$20.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.09.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.
Hydro One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Featured Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.