Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hydro One from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.14.

HRNNF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

