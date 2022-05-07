Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.52

Shares of Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $7.60. Hypera shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 24,373 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.
Hypera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hypera (HYPMY)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.