Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.52

Shares of Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $7.60. Hypera shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 24,373 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Hypera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

