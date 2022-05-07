IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IAG. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $3.35.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

