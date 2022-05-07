IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

IAG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,032,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.15. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 339.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 105,461 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

