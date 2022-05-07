IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $295.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.69.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

