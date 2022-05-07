IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IES from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,045. IES has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $560.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David B. Gendell purchased 1,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 18.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter worth about $1,486,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 6.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

