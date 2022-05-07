Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Increased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 132,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $209.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average of $224.93. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

