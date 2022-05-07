Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $192.00 at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $209.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average of $224.93.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.