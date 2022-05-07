Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Citigroup

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $440.77.
Shares of ILMN stock traded down $42.67 on Friday, hitting $249.05. 3,550,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina has a one year low of $239.03 and a one year high of $526.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.22.
In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
