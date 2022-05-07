Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Citigroup

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $440.77.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $42.67 on Friday, hitting $249.05. 3,550,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina has a one year low of $239.03 and a one year high of $526.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.22.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.