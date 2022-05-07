Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $492.00 at Cowen

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
ILMN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $440.77.
Illumina stock traded down $42.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,674. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina has a 52-week low of $239.03 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,645,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,547,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 276.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
