Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $492.00 at Cowen

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ILMN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $440.77.

Illumina stock traded down $42.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,674. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina has a 52-week low of $239.03 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,645,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,547,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 276.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

