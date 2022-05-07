Illuvium (ILV) Reaches Market Cap of $290.02 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $445.59 or 0.01239704 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $290.02 million and $17.96 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00257449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00205568 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00476628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039334 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,777.71 or 1.96915505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

