ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Issues Earnings Results

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,303. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,357,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 159,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

