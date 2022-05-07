Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). Impinj reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,448 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $75,846.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,510.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,979 shares of company stock worth $4,864,559. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Impinj by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $53,585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 430.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after buying an additional 484,163 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after buying an additional 235,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,053,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PI traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. 249,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,539. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.