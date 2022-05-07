Independent Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.79. 175,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,783,458. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $459.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.86.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

