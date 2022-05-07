Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $30.49 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.49.

IFNNY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.00) to €5.55 ($5.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

