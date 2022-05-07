Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.21. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 146,886 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

