Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INGR. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 539,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.