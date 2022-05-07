Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of INBX opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after acquiring an additional 431,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 396,256 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,390,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,100,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 654,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 354,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

