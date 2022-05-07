InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $600,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.90 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $10.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

INM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ INM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 55,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,202. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

