Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innodata from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Innodata stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Innodata has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.
Innodata Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
