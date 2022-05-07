Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innodata from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Innodata stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Innodata has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innodata by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Innodata by 9.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 131.4% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 32,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

