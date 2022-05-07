Innovation Blockchain Payment Hits One Day Volume of $317,204.00 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $935,603.64 and $317,204.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.62 or 0.99994160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

