Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Down 14.5%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.38. 280,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,191,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market cap of $558.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 2,808.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,016,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,838,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 889,010 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,523,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 775,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.