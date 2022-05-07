Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives $49.80 Average PT from Analysts

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. Inogen has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Inogen will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,220,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,778,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 230,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 471.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 230,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

