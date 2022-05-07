Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after buying an additional 761,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,713,000 after purchasing an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

