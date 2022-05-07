Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Buys $51,981.75 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 12,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,981.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,406,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXSQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

