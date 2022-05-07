Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $403,400.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 105.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,766 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Agiliti by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,966,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 84,279 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGTI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

