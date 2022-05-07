Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $403,400.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 105.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGTI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
About Agiliti (Get Rating)
Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agiliti (AGTI)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.