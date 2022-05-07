Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Sells 845 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 98.56%. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ATKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.