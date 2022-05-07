Insider Selling: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Sells £18,139.06 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) insider Siobhan Boylan sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £18,139.06 ($22,659.66).
Siobhan Boylan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($60,477.60).
BRW opened at GBX 514 ($6.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 414.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 527 ($6.58).
About Brewin Dolphin (Get Rating)
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.
