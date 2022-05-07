Insider Selling: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Sells £18,139.06 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) insider Siobhan Boylan sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £18,139.06 ($22,659.66).

Siobhan Boylan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($60,477.60).

BRW opened at GBX 514 ($6.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 414.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 527 ($6.58).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.00) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.73) to GBX 425 ($5.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.37) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 417 ($5.21).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

