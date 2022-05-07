Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noemie Clemence Heuland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08.

NYSE CDAY traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.54. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

