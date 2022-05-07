Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells $164,790.00 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

