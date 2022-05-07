Insider Selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Major Shareholder Sells $75,600,000.00 in Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:NEX opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,656,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,907 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

