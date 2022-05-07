Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $15.29 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $943.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

