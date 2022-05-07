Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells $681,432.85 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.