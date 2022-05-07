Insider Selling: Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CEO Sells 33,501 Shares of Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $57,621.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Bolno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00.

Shares of WVE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 622,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,526. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

WVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

