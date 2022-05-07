Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to report sales of $586.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $604.00 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $488.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 248,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,336. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $75.95 and a one year high of $141.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.