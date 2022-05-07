Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $87.74 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $75.95 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

