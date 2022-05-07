Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $205.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.27 and a 200-day moving average of $263.09. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.26 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

