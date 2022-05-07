Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) to post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

ICE traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,995,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.55. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $98.67 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,890,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,072,000 after buying an additional 386,234 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.