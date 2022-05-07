Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.97 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.
NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.98 on Friday. Interface has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $769.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Interface by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Interface by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
About Interface (Get Rating)
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
