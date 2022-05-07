Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.97 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.98 on Friday. Interface has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $769.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TILE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Interface by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Interface by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

