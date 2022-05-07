International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will report $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the lowest is $3.15 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $12.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.68.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IFF traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $122.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,056. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day moving average is $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.