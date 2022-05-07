Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Shares Down 15%

Shares of Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) fell 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 1,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 25,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Get Interra Copper alerts:

Interra Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.