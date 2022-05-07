Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Shares Down 15%

Shares of Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) fell 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 1,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 25,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
Interra Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interra Copper (IMIMF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.