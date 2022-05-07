Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PTH stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.09. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $118.27 and a 12 month high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.