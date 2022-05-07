Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 129.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $33,091,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 14,005.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

