Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IVR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 4,088,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,781. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $567.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital are going to reverse split on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.93%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVR. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

