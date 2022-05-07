Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.16. 6,017,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 9,054,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.